Court dispositions: Nov. 8-19, 2021

Freeborn County District Court

Nov. 8

Jesse Alan Chandler, 58, 507 Commercial St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Spencer Adam Edwards, 31, 102 West St., Walters. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Seth Galen Kilian-Bock, 26, 610 Garfield Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Violation of an order-for-protection – felony. Stay of imposition. Local confinement 157 days, credit for time served 157 days. Supervised probation for five years.

Justin Michael Armburst, 30, 7026 5th Ave. S, Richfield. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Carl Charman, 20, 223 College St. E, Albert Lea. Count 1: Driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Jose Lopez, 24, 337 High St., Emmons. Count 1: Driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Jonni Rae Uselman, 24, 13290 330th St., Menahga. Count 1: Speeding 88/70. Fees $140. Count 2: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $200. Count 3: Seat belt required – driver and passengers must use. Fees $25. Count 4: Seat belt required – driver and passengers must use. Fees $25.

Nov. 9

Darren Eugene Morrison, 36, 907 2nd Ave. NW, Austin. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Local confinement 60 days, credit for time served 60 days. Fees $155.

Axel James Dahlen, 30, 1912 2nd Ave. N, Minneapolis. Count 1: Possession of controlled substance – fifth-degree gross misdemeanor. Dismissed when conditions met. Local confinement one day, credit for time served one day. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

Nov. 10

Nana M Abdalla Adam, 38, 826 4th Ave. S, unit 204, Albert Lea. Count 1: Speeding 40/30. Fees $120. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Jarissa Desiree-Lynn Buckhanan, 25, 210 E Front St. Apt. 208, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Speeding 45/30. Fees $60.

Toni Ann Freeman, 45, 411 Court St. Unit 1, Albert Lea. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

Teodoro Guzman-Negrete, 55, 213 3rd Ave. S, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $180.

Nicholas Danny Johnson, 34, 1029 Newton Ave. S, Albert Lea. Count 1: Disorderly conduct – brawling or fighting. Local confinement 90 days, stay 84 days for one year, credit for time served six days. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $300.

Jordan Tanner Cornelius, 21, 204 E Main St., Geneva. Count 1: Disorderly conduct – offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene. Local confinement 10 days. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $180.

David Jeremy Garza, 37, 1211 10th Ave. SW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Jocelyn Suzanne Ballanger, 19, 5126 15th St. SE, Rochester. Speeding 90/70. Fees $220.

Nov. 11

Jamison Howard Clark, 26, 703 Sheridan St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance. Fees $280.

Tony Lee Quickstad, 45, 350 Hillcrest Circle S, Clarks Grove. Count 1: Traffic – uninsured vehicle. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $200.

Cecilia Esperanza Reyes, 53, 1979 Maryland Ave. E, St. Paul. Count 1: Traffic – Require permit offense by another. Fees $180.

Milo Ray Thorstenson, 57, 30652 762th Ave., Clarks Grove. Count 1: Unlawful deposit of garbage, litater or like. Fees $180.

James Anthony Alford, 20, 2310 Ethel Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180. Count 2: Illegal u-turn on controlled access highway. Fees $50.

Dakota Reid Cisneros, 25, 184 PO Box, Claremont. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Alberto Fernandez, 58, 417 Coconut Islde, Fort Lauderdale, FL. Count 1: Speeding 94/70. Fees $220.

Desenia R Ortega, 49, 184 PO Box, Claremont. Count 1: Owner who is not driver must provide proof of MV insurance. Fees $280.

Ivan Rodriquez, 37, 7638 Chicago Ave., Richfield. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Daniel Abram Villarreal, 23, 210 12th Ave. SW, Austin. Count 1: Speeding 97/70. Fees $280. Count 2: No proof of MV insurance. Fees $200.

Nov. 16

Michael Anthony Madrigal, 46, 1606 Portland Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Toby Ray Torres, 49, 635 E 7th St., Albert Lea. Count 1: DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement 365 days, stay 335 days for four years. Supervised probation for four years. Fees $1,080. Count 2: DWI – gross misdemeanor– driving while under the influence. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety – gross misdemeanor. Concurrent/consecutive sentence. Count 4: Driving restrictions – alcohol/controlled substance violations. Dismissed. Count 5: Traffic – failure to stop at stop sign or stop lines at entrance to highway. Dismissed.

Nov. 17

Sylvia Pearl Cramer, 35, 521 St. Peter Ave., Albert Lea. 12/21/20 offense: Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Local confinement 30 days, credit for time served 30 days. Fees $80. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance. Dismissed. 3/11/21 offense: Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Local confinement 30 days, credit for time served 30 days. Fees $80.

Joshua Quincy Hill, 42, 811 Frank Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Miguel Angel Munos, 33, 603 Freeborn Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Felony – domestic abuse no contact order violation. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 21 months. Restitution $18,025. Fees $155. Count 2: Felony – fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 17 months. Concurrent, count 1 and count 2. Count 3: Felony first-degree criminal damage to property. Dismissed. Count 4: Criminal vehicular operation – gross misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Micah Hildon Ogren, 29, 1604 W Richway Dr., Albert Lea. Count 1: Financial transaction card fraud – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement 180 days, stay 176 days for two years, credit for time served four days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $180.

Adam Michael Scott, 36, 509 Albert Lea St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280. Count 2: Motor vehicle registration – operate vehicle with expired registration. Fees $30. Count 3: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Blake Joseph Rucker, 30, 255 Evenson St., Emmons. Count 1: Permitting public nuisance. Dismissed. Count 2: Disorderly conduct – offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene. Local confinement 90 days, stay 89 days for one year, credit for time served one day. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $205. Reece Allen Schultz, 35, 316 2nd St. E, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – open bottle law. Fees $100.

Carl Preston Douglas, 52, 920 W Front St., Apt B204, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Isaac Manuel Moreno, 21, 11796 141st Ave. NW, Elk River. Count 1: No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Tracey Allen Williams, 54, 825 Eckart St., Fort Wayne, IN. Count 1: Speeding 89/70. Fees $140. Count 2: No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $100.

Nov. 18

Jared Richard Attig, 33, 800 4th Ave. S, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – driver who is not the owner must later produce proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Jaime Valdez, 21, 1224 James Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – uninsured vehicle. Fees $200.

Ryan David Broitzman, 29, 202 Fenton Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: DWI – third-degree driving while under the influence. Dismissed. Count 2: DWI – third-degree – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement 180 days, stay 180 days for two years. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $980. Count 3: Open bottle law. Dismissed.

Jimmy Wani Evans, 34, 1501 5th St. SE, Austin. Count 1: DWI – refuse to submit to chemical test, blood or urine as required by search warrant. Dismissed. Count 2: DWI – gross misdemeanor, driving while under the influence. Local confinement 365 days, stay 305 days for four years, credit for time served two days. Supervised probation for four years. Fees $1,550.

Kaw Shee, 36, 2101 Highland Ave., 36, 2101 Highland Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Fishing – take or possess fish over limit. Fees $1,555. Count 2: Hunting/fishing – take wild animals while license suspended for failure to appear or pay. Fees $300.

Nov. 19

Daniel Dean Eggers, 36, 821 Jefferson Ave., Albert Lea. 10/9/20 offense, Count 1: Fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement 365 days, stay 336 for two years, credit for time served 29 days. Unsupervised probation for two years. Fees $205. 3/21/20 offense, Count 1: Aid and Abet first-degree burglary – felony. Dismissed. Count 2: fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance – felony. Local confinement 29 days, credit for time served 29 days. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 17 months, stay for three years. Supervised probation for three years. Restitution $2,866.72, fees $205.

Victor Francisco Oriz, 40, Freeborn County Adult Detention Center, Albert Lea. Count 1: Second-degree criminal sexual conduct – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 36 months, stay for 18 years. Supervised probation for 18 years. Local confinement for 270 days, credit for time served 162 days. Fees $205. Count 2: Second-degree criminal sexual conduct – felony. Dismissed. Count 3: Second-degree criminal sexual conduct – felony. Dismissed. Count 4: Second-degree criminal sexual conduct – felony. Dismissed. Count 5: Solicit child to engage in sexual conduct – felony. Dismissed. Count 6: Solicit child to engage in sexual conduct – felony. Dismissed. Count 7: Domestic assault – misdemeanor. Dismissed.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.