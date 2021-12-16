Crews working to restore power outages

Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative and Xcel Energy crews are continuing to work to restore power from downed lines and outages during the Wednesday night storm.

As of 2:30 p.m. today, there were still about 188 accounts without power across the area in the Freeborn-Mower Electric service area and 232 customers of Xcel Energy affected by outages.

According to the Freeborn-Mower Electric website, some outages remain across the county, with the highest outages in Moscow Township with 12, Albert Lea with 17, London Township with nine and Shell Rock Township with six.

The outages on Freeborn County Road 1 south of Hayward and on Ruble and Albert Lea streets in Albert Lea are expected to be restored hopefully by tomorrow, according to the cooperative. Pickerel Lake Township is expected to be restored still today.