Cynthia Sue Anderson-Bergdale

Cynthia (Cyndi) Sue Anderson-Bergdale passed away December 26, 2021, at Mercy One Hospital in Mason City, Iowa of a brain aneurysm.

Cyndi was born March 7, 1965, to Charles (Chuck) and Jeanine Anderson. She was baptized and confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church in Albert Lea, MN. Cyndi attended Northside grade school, Brookside Jr. High, and graduated in 1983 from Albert Lea High School. Cyndi furthered her education by attending and graduating from Iowa Lakes Community College with a degree in Sales and Marketing. She was currently employed at Casey’s in Clear Lake, IA.

Cyndi is married to James Bergdale of Mason City, IA.

Survivors include her parents, Chuck and Jeanine Anderson; husband, James Bergdale; sisters, Sheri (Gary) Wichmann and Krista (Rick) Sorensen; nieces, Lindsay Troska, Kari (Steve) Charboneau, and Cailie Kittelson; nephews, Matthew (Brooke) Troska and Aren Kittelson; great nieces and nephews, Rylin and Griffin Troska, Mya Westphal, Harper and Henrik Charboneau; aunts and uncles, Jim and Sue Larson, Barbara Schroeder, Evelyn Kast, Mary Anderson, Deb Johnson, and Randy (Bill) Paige; and many other relatives and friends.

Cyndi was preceded in death by her grandparents, Alton and Dessie Larson, and Earl and Irene Anderson; aunts, JoAnne Jensen, Carol Cross, and Virginia Munier; and uncle, Roland Anderson.

At Cyndi’s request there will be no funeral. A family graveside will be scheduled for Spring 2022.