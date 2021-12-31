Dangerously cold wind chills expected this weekend

Dangerously cold air will move into the area tonight, bringing wind chills as low as 25 to 35 degrees below zero.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for Freeborn County — though only a few counties to the west there is a wind chill warning.

The weather agency states the advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. today through noon Saturday.

The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

People should dress in layers and cover exposed skin when outside. They should also pack warm clothes and a charged cell phone when traveling.