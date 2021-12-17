Darlene L. Tue, 92, of Albert Lea, MN passed away on December 14, 2021 at her home.

A memorial service for Darlene will be held at a later date.

Darlene L. (Larson) Tue was born at home in rural Northwood, IA on October 1, 1929 to Jimmie and Mabel (Sorbo) Larson. Darlene attended country school in her early years and graduated from Emmons High School. On May 7, 1949 Darlene married Roger Dale Tue at Silver Lake Lutheran Church. Darlene and Roger lived on the family farm while raising their three children.

Darlene worked for Streater Manufacturing and Nelson’s Market Place, both in Albert Lea. She was a member of Silver Lake Lutheran Church. She was a was active with WELCA and the church circle. Darlene held many jobs with the church and volunteered numerous hours.

Darlene enjoyed the outdoors, traveling, playing cards and spending time with family and friends. Two of her favorite memories were a hot air balloon ride when she was 75, an taking a flight in an ultralight airplane when she was 90.

Darlene is survived by her daughter Diane (Russ) Michels; grandchildren, Lisa (Scott) Stengaard, Melissa Emanuel, Rachel (Chris) Lawson, Kristen (Fred) Allen; great grandchildren, Gavin, Ethan, Garrett, Evan, Sabastian, Amelia, and Gabriel; sisters, Marlene Wright and Audrey Leonhardi; sister-in-law, Helen Larson; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Darlene is preceded in death by her husband Roger; sons, Gary and Gene; brother, Orlan Larson and Junor Larson; and brothers-in-law, Ethmer Wright and Charlie Leonhardi