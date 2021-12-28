David R. Kofstad, 63 of Ellendale, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021 at Owatonna Hospital.

David was born on February 9, 1958 in Albert Lea to LeRoy and Bonnie (Pollei) Kofstad. He attended elementary school in Hartland and graduated from New Richland High School. During the 11th grade, he met his best friend and love of his life, Lynne Wallin. The two were wed on March 20, 1976 at Cross of Glory Church in Hartland, and to their union they were blessed with five children.

Growing up in rural Hartland, David spent most of his life on the farm. He showed champion steers and sheep and worked the land with his dad. Later in life, he and Lynne moved to Ellendale where he enjoyed helping neighbors. He was an over-the-road truck driver for most of his work career. David looked forward to farming every spring and fall with Jim Knutson and his family.

David was charismatic and loved talking to his family, neighbors, and friends. He loved to pass on his knowledge and teach those around him the things he knew. Meticulous to the last detail describes how he performed the work he loved.

David enjoyed the simpler things in life. He loved being a grandpa and looked forward to taking his grandchildren in the tractor with him every fall. He was looking forward to being a great-grandfather in March. He enjoyed taking weekend bike trips along many of the Minnesota trails with Lynne and stopping for a bite to eat along the way.

David was a man of faith and took time every morning to pray and read scripture to begin his day. He is at peace in heaven with his Savior Jesus Christ.

Surviving David is his wife, Lynne; children: Jason Kofstad, Isaac (Martha) Kofstad, Annie (Adam) Morstad, Gabe (Laurel) Kofstad, Emily (Scott) Poeschl. Grandchildren: William (Fabiola), Grace, and Katheryn; Leah and Levi; Austin, Sydney, Olivia, Madelynn, and Deacon; Calvin, Kara, Lara, and Milianna. Siblings: Dennis (Linda) Kofstad, Sue (Donny) Pedersen, Randy (Linda) Kofstad and Jayne (Lorne) Lund.

Preceding him in death: Parents LeRoy and Bonnie Kofstad.