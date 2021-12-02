DEED awards more than $2.2M in job training grants 

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) awarded 13 workforce development grants totaling nearly $2.2 million under the Minnesota Jobs Skills Partnership (MJSP) to assist businesses and educational institutions in training workers to keep high-quality jobs in the state. These grants were awarded by the MJSP board Oct. 25.

“This program helps us strengthen our workforce and fill vacancies by giving Minnesotans the skills they need to grow in their careers,” said Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove. “Now more than ever, partnerships like these between the public and private sector will help advance our workforce to help businesses grow and thrive.”

Included in the grants was $170,554 for Riverland Community College and Bio-Plastic Solutions. According to a press release, the college and Bio-Plastic Solutions will partner to provide 43 employees training designed to adapt them to new product lines. Employees who complete trainings can earn certificates in OSHA 110, American Heart Association CPR and MSSC production technician certification.