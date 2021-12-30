Delores M. Weeter

Delores Mae Weeter, age 76, passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

Delores was born August 9, 1945 in Albert Lea, Minnesota to Alfred Aage Ebsen and Olive Virginia (Branvig) Ebsen. She was raised in Minnesota before becoming a resident of the Des Moines area for the past 50 plus years. Delores worked for the United States Postal Service as a Nixie Clerk for 33 years prior to her retirement. She enjoyed playing Bingo and the slot machines at casinos. She loved Elvis Presley and had a legendary sweet tooth. Delores was really a quiet homebody who devoted herself to her family. Her true loves were her children, grandchildren, and her great-grandchild.

Delores is survived by her children, Robbie Weeter and Wendy (Tony) Fucaloro; grandchildren, Vinson Luna (Vivian Hustad), Mackenzie Weeter (Casey Doyle), Caitlyn Butrum (Dakota), Anthony Fucaloro II (Paige Dresch), Gianna Fucaloro, Pennie Powell; great-granddaughter, Izabella Butrum; sister, Arlene Harris (Bernie); niece, Tracy Semanko; great-nephew, Michael Semanko (Libertie); and numerous cousins, extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Weeter; son, Michael Wayne Weeter; parents, Alfred and Olive Ebsen; grandparents, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, January 7, 2022 at Hamilton’s Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. There will be a graveside service at Rose Hill Cemetery in Mt. Ayr, Iowa on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 12:00 p.m.

Contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Delores.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.