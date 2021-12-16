Department of Commerce offers guidance, assistance for Minnesotans impacted severe weather  

The Minnesota Department of Commerce, which provides consumers with protections and enforces insurance laws for the state of Minnesota, offers Minnesotans affected by the unusual winter storm that swept across Minnesota on Dec. 15 with guidance and assistance when filing an insurance claim after storms damage their home, business or other property: Minnesota Department of Commerce Disaster Information Center

Key tips for filing insurance claims to your property:

Contact your insurance company immediately. Wait for the company’s adjuster before you or anyone starts working to remove or repair or replace property. Inventory your damage. Take notes of who you talk with and what they say from your insurance company, adjusters or repair services. Note dates, names and contact information. Avoid scammers or high-pressure sales tactics if you are contacted by someone you don’t know, such as salespeople going door-to-door in areas hit by storms.

Question or complaint about your insurance company?

If you have questions, complaints or problems with your insurance company, contact the Minnesota Department of Commerce Consumer Services Center:

By phone: 651-539-1600 or 800-657-3602

By email: consumer.protection@state.mn. us.

You can submit a complaint online or call Commerce’s Consumer Services Center.

The Minnesota Department of Commerce mission is to protect all Minnesotans in their everyday financial transactions by investigating and evaluating services, and advocating that they be fair, accessible and affordable. The department oversees more than 20 regulated industries, ensuring that Minnesota businesses are strong and Minnesota consumers are protected. Learn more at mn.gov/commerce