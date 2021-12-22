Diamond Jo Casino announces annual ‘Wreaths of Hope’ winners

NORTHWOOD — Diamond Jo Casino awarded a prize pool of $6,500 to six local charities that participated in the property’s holiday competition, “Wreaths of Hope,” at a celebratory check presentation ceremony Friday.

Nonprofit organizations that decorated wreaths at Diamond Jo Casino received prizes based on nearly 2,500 total customer votes cast in-person at the property and on Diamond Jo’s Facebook page from Nov. 23 through Dec. 12, according to a press release.

As part of Boyd Gaming’s national holiday tradition, Wreaths of Hope is a charitable, wreath-decorating competition where local nonprofit organizations won much-needed funding based on customer vote, and gained invaluable exposure for their missions.

This holiday season, Diamond Jo Casino awarded a first-place prize of $2,500, a second-place prize of $1,500, a third-place prize of $1,000 and a fourth-, fifth- and sixth-place prize of $500.

Winners are as follows:

1. 43 North Iowa

2. Freeborn County Humane Society

3. Community Kitchen of North Iowa, Inc.

4. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota

5. LIFE Center of Freeborn County

6. Habitat for Humanity of North Central Iowa