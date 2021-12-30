Diane Marie Olson (Minear), a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Oak Park Place in Albert Lea MN. Diane was surrounded by her loving family when she passed away.

She was 76 years old. Diane was born October 18, 1945, in Albert Lea, Minnesota to John M. Sr. and Emilia (Contreras) Galvan.

Diane graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1964. After graduation she married Loren Forrest Minear on August 29, 1964, at St. Theodore’s Catholic Church in Albert Lea MN. After their marriage they resided on the family farm in Glenville, MN where they raised their three children, Jeff, April, and Daniel. Diane was active in 4-H leader and many youth activities within the community. Diane was also very active working with her husband at the Skyline Veterinary Clinic. She also was an active farmer raising hogs and working as a Farm Bureau Insurance agent for many years. In 1995 She graduated from Austin Community College as a Registered Nurse. After her husband’s passing, Diane worked as head cook for the Glenville Emmons High School.

Diane was united in marriage to Bruce Olson on September 20, 2013, at Grace Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. She resided in Albert Lea for the remainder of her life. Diane and Bruce enjoyed spending time staying active and enjoying life with their family and friends.

She is survived by her husband of 8 years, Bruce Olson; son, Jeff Minear and his wife, Michelle, and their children, Josh (London) Minear and Madisson Minear; daughter, April and her husband, Greg Olson, and their children, Karissa (Drew) Studier and Karrin Olson; son, Daniel (Jessica) Minear and children, Gabriel, Angelina (Keith) Grzybowski, Michael and Cassiel; Step children; Travis Olson and son Nick and son, Reid and wife Sarah and their children, Alex, Michael and Maggie; and 4 great grandchildren, Keira, Grant and Harrison Studier and also Layton Minear; Sister Rose Olson and her husband, Dennis, Brothers in Law, Lupe Gasca, Rueben Calderon and David (Alice) Olson. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her first husband Loren F Minear; brother John Galvan; sisters, Judy Gasca, Sandy Cuellar, Anita Michelson, and Zoila Calderon; Brothers in law, Larry Minear and Lenny Minear.

Visitation 5-8 pm, Friday, December 31, 2021 at Bonnerup Funeral Home, Albert Lea, MN. Memorial Service 11 am, Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Grace Lutheran Church, Albert Lea, MN with visitation beginning at 10 am.