Donna  Bergerson

Donna Margaret Bergerson, age 95, passed away on the morning of Friday, December 17, 2021 at Foxdale in Waseca.

Born in New Richland on November 21, 1926, Donna was the daughter of Carroll and Mae (Verplank) Dezell. She attended school in New Richland until the family moved to Freeborn where she graduated with the class of 1944. She went on to Mankato State University and began her career teaching kindergarten in Keister in 1946. Donna was married to Orlan Bergerson on July 7, 1948, and settled in Hartland MN, moving to Waseca in the mid-1950s. She earned her Masters degree in education at Mankato State in 1970 and taught reading and math in Waseca for the next 35 years, retiring in the early 1990’s.

Donna was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church, sang in the church choir, volunteered at FarmAmerica, Waseca County Fair, Lutheran Brotherhood, and served as president of the Waseca Area Retired Educators. She enjoyed gardening, painting, shopping and most of all, reading. She was a devoted caregiver to her children, husband and parents, but teaching children to read was her true calling in life.

Donna is survived by her children, Brian Bergerson of Waseca, Bruce (Ginnie) Bergerson of Janesville, and Beth Abraham (Jon Wabner) of Waseca; six grandsons, Will (Holly) Abraham, Brad (Jill) Bergerson, Tom (Shelly) Anderson, Tim (Amber) Bergerson, Colin Bergerson and Dylan Bergerson, four greatgrandchildren and many other relatives and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Orlan; and great-grandson, Hayden Anderson.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 PM on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at the State Street Chapel of Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services in Waseca, and will continue for one hour before the service on Wednesday.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Grace Lutheran Church in Waseca, with Rev. Paige Whitney officiating. Following a luncheon, interment will take place at Freeborn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the Alzheimers Association. dennisfuneralhomes.com