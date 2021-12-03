Dr. Carol Elizabeth Jenson, 81, of Minneapolis, passed away at the University of Minnesota Hospital on Thursday, November 25, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held for Carol at 10AM on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home of Albert Lea, MN with Rev. Don Rose presiding. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the Funeral Home. Burial will take place at North Freeborn Cemetery in the Spring. Online condolences are welcome at www.bayviewfuneral.com. Out of respect for our family and community masks are encouraged.

Carol was born on November 27, 1939 to Ronald and Valborg (Sorlie) Jenson. Carol grew up on the family farm near Hartland, MN. She attended country school and Albert Lea High School from which she graduated in 1957. Carol attended St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN where she majored in history and political science. Carol graduated from St. Olaf in 1961 as a member of Phi Beta Kappa. Carol then received her M.A. in history from Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island, in 1963. From there Carol attended and received her Ph.D. in American History from the University of Minnesota in 1968.

Carol began teaching at the University of Wisconsin- LaCrosse in 1968 teaching US history and American constitutional history. In 1977 she was awarded a fellowship in residence by the National Endowment for the Humanities at the University of California, Santa Barbara.

On December 11, 1976 she married Thomas Telzrow in LaCrosse. Tom was a former member of the history faculty at UW-LaCrosse. The marriage endured for almost 45 years. Carol retired from teaching in 1980 and moved to Minneapolis where her husband was about to graduate from the University of Minnesota – Law School. In her retirement, Carol enjoyed avid book reading, quilting, and gardening.

Carol is survived by her husband, Thomas Telzrow; nephew, Jeff (Lynnette) Jenson; great nephews and niece, Kaiden, Kerynn, and Kohen Jenson; special cousin, John (Nancy) Sorlie and their daughter, Jennifer and grand daughter, Marianna; sister in law, Pat Jenson; and many other loving relatives and friends.

Carol is preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Ronald Jenson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Hennepin County Humane Society or the North Freeborn Cemetery Fund.