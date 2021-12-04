Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

To all of the holiday activities in the coming weeks.

As December has rolled around, we are excited to see all the different holiday festivities filling the calendar in Albert Lea and the surrounding areas.

This weekend was full of fun activities for all ages, and there’s more to come in the next two weeks.

We hope you take advantage of the opportunities to get out and take part in the community spirit and make memories with your family and friends, whether it’s a live Nativity, holiday lights, visits with Santa or others.

There’s even a couple drive-through options this year with the Nativity at New Life Christian Church next weekend and the United Way’s lights contest.

We have highlighted some of the activities in our “5 Things to Do This Week” article that ran in our Wednesday paper, and more will be printed next week.

Thank you to those who have taken the time out of their own lives to schedule these enjoyable events for all of us.

Your efforts do not go unnoticed.

To the return of winter sports.

The winter sports season is now in full swing, and we are glad to see all of the student athletes participating from around the area in everything from hockey, basketball, wrestling, boys swimming and dance.

As always, we encourage coaches and parents alike to submit their sports scores to the Tribune after each game so we can help highlight your teams.

The Tribune is working diligently to hire a new sports writer, and in the meantime we have former full-time writer Tyler Julson helping us out part-time from his new home in St. Cloud. A few other sports-loving photographers from the area are also out taking photos.

We appreciate their help — as well your patience — as we work to hire this position.

To the mild December weather.

Some may disagree, but we sure have enjoyed the mild December weather this week with highs in the 40s and 50s.

But just as everyone can anticipate, temperatures are expected to take a nose dive Sunday night, reaching a low of 14 degrees, with cold temperatures also expected Monday and Tuesday in the upper teens and low 20s and a slight chance of snow on Tuesday.

If you haven’t finished getting your lawn ready for winter or cleaning up your dead plants, now’s the time to do it. Get out and enjoy the weather while you can.

Soon enough, the ground will be covered in snow, and we’ll all have to be bundled up in coats, gloves, hats and mittens to feel comfortable outside.

While we say farewell to our fall outdoor activities, we can welcome in a whole new variety of winter recreational opportunities to enjoy in our great outdoors.