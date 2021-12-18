Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

To all of the people working around the clock to aid in the cleanup following Wednesday’s severe storms and tornadoes.

Thank you to the lineworkers, the tree cleanup crews, first responders, volunteers and even strangers who jumped into action following the tornadoes and severe weather in Freeborn County to help clean up and lift the burden on many after the storms.

It is always a heartwarming sight to see the community come together with neighbors helping neighbors in whatever way they can, and it something that makes Freeborn County a special place to live.

In the days and weeks to come, many will still need the community’s help. We ask that you continue to support these individuals in whatever ways are possible.

To rumors on TikTok across the nation.

School districts and police departments across the country were on high alert Friday after unsubstantiated rumors were circulating around the nation that there might be school shootings or other acts of violence.

Local police and others across the country found the claims not to be valid.

We appreciate law enforcement for taking the issue seriously and investigating at several levels.

We think this is also a good opportunity for parents to review what is acceptable online behavior. While teenagers may not see it now, what they post online does matter, and it can have a lasting impact.

To parents getting involved at Alden-Conger School District.

No matter what side of the debate you are on right now regarding the teaching materials handed out in a concurrent enrollment class in Alden-Conger, we applaud the parents and community members who came in front of the Alden-Conger School Board this week for taking a stand and letting their voices be heard.

In reality, it shouldn’t take a larger issue to bring parents closer into their child’s education, but we are glad to see the involvement nonetheless.

We hope parents continue to stay involved in their child’s education even after a resolution comes on the current issue at hand.