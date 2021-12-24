Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

To all of the people who have donated time to ring bells for the Albert Lea Salvation Army this season.

Thank you to the individuals, businesses and organizations who have taken time out of their busy schedules to ring bells for the Salvation Army in Albert Lea this holiday season.

Thanks to your generosity and the generosity of those who donate funds, the Salvation Army is able to serve those in our community in need of assistance — whether that be through food assistance, help with rent or some other type of assistance.

We have been impressed to see all of the people donating this year when we have been out and about, and we are also grateful to the anonymous person in our community who stepped up to match funds throughout the season. Other organizations have also offered matching days.

It is heartwarming to see the care for those in need in the community.

To those who have helped give to people in need this holiday season.

Whether it has been organizing a food giveaway, distributing blankets, coats or toys, or simply coming to sing at a nursing home, we have seen so many giving people in this community this holiday season.

Thank you for going out of your way to lift up others in Albert Lea and Freeborn County and to spread the joy and peace that often accompanies the season.

There are so many kind-hearted people who live here, and we hope that everyone who has needed help has been able to receive it.

To the 16 confirmed tornadoes in Minnesota in last week’s storm.

With every passing day, the number of confirmed tornadoes from last week’s storm appears to rise.

The National Weather Service this week stated there have now been 16 tornadoes confirmed in the state, including six in Freeborn County.

The three newest tornadoes include one EF-0 near Hayward and two EF-1 tornadoes, one near both Myrtle and London.

Two other EF-1 tornadoes had been previously reported in rural Alden and one EF-1 in Hartland. The fast-moving Hartland tornado reached wind speeds as high as 115 mph and was 55 yards wide.

We wish continued support for those who have been affected by these tornadoes.