Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

To a chance for new beginnings.

Whether you formally make a New Year’s resolution or simply try to work harder every day at bettering yourself, the beginning of a new year provides a great opportunity to clean the slate and start fresh.

Whether you want to lose some weight, build stronger relationships with family or friends, get organized, save money or quit smoking, be positive about your goal and work hard to achieve it.

While we’re talking about goals, we hope the new year can also be a time for people to recommit themselves to building up not only themselves and their families, but the community as well.

Consider connecting with a local organization to volunteer or find another way to give back.

You’ll feel good about your contributions.

To dangerously cold winter temperatures.

We have been spoiled thus far this winter, but this week is a reminder that we still live in Minnesota, where cold temperatures are commonplace.

A surge of arctic air is expected to bring dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills this weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, wind chills could drop to between 20 and 35 degrees below zero on Friday night into Saturday, and between 25 and 35 degrees below zero on Saturday.

This is a good time to remember to pack warm clothes and a charged cell phone when you’re venturing out by car and to dress in layers and cover exposed skin when heading outside.

The Weather Service states frostbite and hypothermia could occur within 30 minutes without proper clothing.

To expanding hours at the Albert Lea Public Library.

We were pleased to hear Albert Lea Public Library Director Annice Sevett present an update to the City Council about expanded hours that are going into effect starting Jan. 3.

With the expansion, the library will now be open from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and from 1 to 5 p.m. Fridays, in addition to the times that have already been in place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays.

The library is a great resource for our community and through the years just continues to expand its offerings for its patrons.

If you haven’t been to the library in a while, now is a great time to check out what has changed.

Thanks to the staff who help keep the library up and running and who provide this service for us to enjoy.