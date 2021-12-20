Elizabeth A. Mostrom, age 90 of St. Peter MN, lost her battle with Alzheimer’s disease on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Elizabeth was born in Cresco, IA, to Lester and Ella Barnes, attended schools in Harmony, MN, and Decorah, IA. She married Spencer Mostrom in 1951. She was employed by Culligan and South Minnesota Oil in Albert Lea, MN. Elizabeth loved travel, music and dance, she was an active member of the Trinity Lutheran Church. Later moving to St. Peter, MN, to be near her daughter, Lori.

She is survived by daughters Kathy Mostrom (Linda Rose); Lori Olson (Mike) and grandson Kyle Brecke. Siblings Eileen Smith; Kenneth (Yvonne) Barnes; Dorothy Esse (John); many nieces and nephews.

Preceeded in death by her parents; husband Spencer; infant daughter Karen; siblings Richard, Ronald and Allen.

Private service to be held at Ecumen Prairie Hill in St. Peter, MN. Internment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis at a later date.

Elizabeth donated her brain to Mayo Alzheimer’s Disease Research, it was very important to her. She lived with this disease for over 25 years.

Memorial may be made to: Mayo Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center, 200 1st St. SW, Rochester, MN, 55905. Trinity Lutheran Church in Albert Lea or the donor’s choice. To leave a condolence visit www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com.

A special thank you to Ecumen Prairie Hill and Ecumen Hospice for the care and compassion.

“You have fought the good fight, You have finished the race and You have kept the faith. You faced this disease with grace, dignity and a beautiful smile. Alzheimer’s may have stolen your body but it couldn’t take away your soul. You are my hero”.