Emily Madison Komoszewski , 17, died suddenly due to a heart arrhythmia on December 2, 2021.

A bright ray of sunshine, Emily was known and loved by her friends and family for her vitality, infectious laugh, and, most importantly, her faith. Emily never remembered a time she didn’t love Jesus. She participated in youth groups, mission trips, Bible studies, volunteer projects, drama, sports, and just about anything else that allowed her to connect with people. Devoted to her friends, her supreme passion was that all of them know and follow Jesus together with her. In a journal entry penned the night before her heart stopped, Emily wrote, “I want my life so closely intertwined with the Lord that when they talk about me they have to talk about Christ.”

Emily grew up in Albert Lea, MN and attended Lakeview Elementary School. She moved to McKinney, TX the summer before sixth grade. She had many close friends in Albert Lea and kept those relationships strong despite the miles.

Emily is survived by her parents Ed and Shelley Komoszewski of McKinney, TX; sister Katie Komoszewski of Rochester, MN; grandparents John and Georgia Komoszewski of Albert Lea, MN; and grandparents Terry and Sally Kuntz of Waterloo, IA.

A celebration of Emily’s life will be held on Friday, December 10 at 6:00 p.m. at Church Eleven32 in Allen, TX. The 6 p.m. service will be simulcast at Crossroads Church, 3402 Hoeger Lane, Albert Lea for Emily’s Minnesota family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Youth With A Mission (YWAM) on behalf of the Emily Komo Scholarship Fund. Gifts will allow other teens to learn how to live their faith boldly. Send gifts to YWAM Wylie, Emily Komo Scholarship Fund, PO Box 2787, Wylie, TX 75098 or visit www.ywamwylie.org/pay.