Evelyn “Evie” Marie Nelson, age 89, passed away on December 1, 2021.

Evie was born on January 29, 1932 to Ivan and Rose Sorensen in Albert Lea, MN she graduated from Alden high school. Evie drove for Albert Lea school district as a bus driver for 47 years.

She enjoyed crossword puzzles, farkle, Hardee’s and listening to polka.

She is preceded in death by her spouse Jerry Nelson and parents, Ivan and Rose Sorensen.

Evie is survived by her son, Kent (Barb) Nelson; grandchildren, Kristopher (Tammy) Nelson, Kelly (Tony) Martens, Katie (Jason) Meinzer and Kascey (Michael) Haslanger; great grandchildren, Allison, Brody, Carter, Corbin, Nathan, Cameron and Mackenna; brother, Roger (Paulette) Sorensen.

Visitation 4:00pm – 7:00pm, Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Bonnerup Funeral Home, Albert Lea, MN.

Funeral Service 11 am, Monday, December 13, 2021 at Bonnerup Funeral Home, Albert Lea, MN with visitation beginning at 10 am.

Special thanks to New Richland Care Center for their loving care.