Former Albert Lea resident named Miss Minnesota International 2022 

An Austin native and former Albert Lea resident recently received the title of Miss Minnesota International 2022.

Kaylee Kalbow will represent Minnesota and compete for Miss International 2022 at the national level in Kingsport, Tennessee, from July 25 through July 30. She will be there with contestants from other states and countries for a fun-filled week of volunteering and activities and finish the week with the preliminaries on July 29 and July 30.

The Miss International Pageant recognizes young women for their professional and community involvement accomplishments, volunteering, emphasizing the virtues of elegance, confidence and intelligence. It is about empowering, encouraging and supporting women on their journey of purpose with their platform.

“This pageant gives me a chance to amplify my voice and spread my platform, and make an impact in today’s society,” Kalbow said. “It enables women to uplift each other, enjoy sisterhood and engage in each other’s platforms. It also allows me to be a positive role model to others to make a difference in their communities, whether speaking, volunteering or promoting the international pageant.”

Throughout her reign, she will be the voice for all people living with PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) by spreading awareness, advocating and educating others with her platform “Be your own butterfly, Let go, be free.”

Kalbow is the daughter of mother Amy Schaper of Austin, and father Kerry Kalbow of New Richland. Her grandmother Diane Schaper and Terry Mitchell are from New Richland, and her grandmother Jan Kalbow is from Hartland. She is pursuing a degree in international business at the University of Minnesota.

Kalbow has been busy her first two weeks as Miss Minnesota in Austin by giving back by stopping at local businesses handing out cookies, giving random people on the street gift cards to Culver’s and donating to the Salvation Army and Mower County Humane Society. She also attended A Handmade Christmas Craft Show at the Hormel Historic Home and visited A Very Prairie Christmas in Blooming Prairie.

Since she was born in Owatonna, she attended the Owatonna Holiday Lighted Parade last Thursday night. She also donated to Toys for Tots at the VFW on Saturday, where she ran into a group of people from New Richland at the Owatonna event. She will continue volunteering and making many appearances throughout Minnesota for 2022.

If you would like to contact her for an appearance or sponsor her, please send her a message at: missminnesota2022@gmail.com

You can also follow her on Facebook at MissMinnesotaInternational2022KayleeKalbow.