Freeborn County asks residents with storm damage to report it through online form

Freeborn County has made available an online form to report any damage resulting from the weather event on Wednesday.

The form is on the main page of the Freeborn County website at www.co.freeborn.mn.us).

The information will be used to determine if Local Option Disaster Abatement (refunding part of taxes paid in 2021) or the Local Option Disaster Credit are available to the property owner.

Completed forms will be processed by county staff and referred to the assessor’s office for review and action.

For questions, call 507-377-5186.