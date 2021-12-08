Freeborn County marriage applications: October 2021

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Cody Wayne Nielsen of 303 19th St. NW in Austin and Kamyn Lynn Peterson-Rucker of 11930 110th Ave. NW in Pine Island.

Justin Michael Yerhot and Megan Rose Haukoos, both of 408 Oregon St. in Albert Lea.

Magda Listenia Cubas and Arnold Josue Welchez, both of 212 Euclid Ave. in Albert Lea.

Roland Derek Schnobrich and Jocelyn Tiana Nestande, both of 3001 Troyer Drive #B, Columbia, Missouri.

Thomas Joseph Danielson and Sarah Malinda Parr, both of 27304 880th Ave. in Austin.

James Lyle Cady and Nancy Sarah Carpenter, both of 1520 Country Club Road in Albert Lea.

