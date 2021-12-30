Freeborn County sees slight bump in active COVID-19 cases

With family gatherings for the holidays, it was inevitable a surge in new COVID-19 cases would emerge.

Freeborn County on Thursday reported 32 new cases, bumping the number of active cases to 163, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

Of those new cases, two are from residents 0 to 4 years, three from 15 to 19 years, seven from patients in their 20s and 30s, four from patients in their 40s, two from patients in their 50s, six from patients in their 60s and one from a patient in their 70s.

Mower County reported one new death of a person between 80 and 84 and 37 new COVID-19 cases with an additional six probable.

Steele County had 21 new cases with two more probable, Waseca County reported 17 new cases with another probable and Faribault County had nine new cases.

Across the state, 6,780 new cases were reported, along with 48 deaths.