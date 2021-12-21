Gov. Tim Walz tests positive for COVID-19

Published 11:21 am Tuesday, December 21, 2021

By Minnesota Public Radio

Gov. Tim Walz speaks at a press conference about at-home COVID-19 tests available for students to take home from school outside of Carver Elementary School in Maplewood, Minn., on Oct. 6, 2021. The governor on Tuesday announced he's positive for COVID-19. Evan Frost/MPR News

By Brian Bakst, Minnesota Public Radio News

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has tested positive for COVID-19 along with other members of his family, his office said Tuesday.

Walz announced that he received a positive test result on Monday evening. First Lady Gwen Walz also tested positive.

“Thankfully, my son has mild symptoms, and Gwen and I have no symptoms,” Walz said in a statement Tuesday. “My son is vaccinated, and Gwen and I are vaccinated and have received our booster shots, and I am confident that these vaccines are protecting my family and me from serious illness.”

The governor canceled a planned ceremonial bill signing on short notice Monday afternoon after learning his high school-aged son had tested positive earlier in the day. That led to other family members, including himself, being tested.

None of the Walz family members are said to be experiencing serious symptoms.

The results will put the family into isolation during the Christmas holiday.

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and her family had cases of COVID-19 this fall.

