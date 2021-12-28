Harris Goplen, age 92, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys Campus in Rochester. Harris Jeroy Goplen was born August 19, 1929 in Pine Island, Minnesota to Henry and Nettie Goplen. He was raised in that area and graduated From Wanamingo High School. Harris was united in marriage to LaDonna Nuzum on September 8, 1984.

Harris enjoyed woodworking and constructed many pieces of furniture for his friends and family over the years. He was also a great baseball player and dancer in his younger years, and participated in softball in the later years.

Harris is survived by his wife, LaDonna; 3 children from his previous marriage, Sandy, Shelly (Bob) Schuster and stepdaughter Marcia. Harris had 3 stepchildren from LaDonna’s previous marriage, Rhonda, Craig and Rachelle. He had a total of 16 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 3 siblings, Ruby Miller, Doris Borgschatz and Joe (Marcia) Goplen; numerous nephews and nieces.

Harris was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Elaine; three brothers-in-law; one step-son and one step-daughter.

The memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 10, 2022 at Mahn Family Funeral Home – Larson Chapel in Zumbrota. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Stordahl Lutheran Church Cemetery. Online condolences are welcome and may be shared at mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.