Hartland post office temporarily closed

The Hartland post office, at 507 W. Broadway in Hartland, is temporarily closed due to damage sustained in Wednesday’s tornado. No mail has been damaged and no timetable has yet to be established for the resumption of retail services, according to a press release.

Hartland customers may pick up mail, packages, and post office box mail at the New Richland Post Office, 141 Broadway Ave. N , New Richland, MN 56072. The New Richland Post Office is open for all retail transactions from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Hartland customers whose mail is on hold will also be able to retrieve their mail from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Saturdays at the New Richland Post Office lobby.

Information about alternate collection box locations, collection times, postal products and services can be found online at www.usps.com.

Customers with questions or comments about their mail service can call toll-free 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777).