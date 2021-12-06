PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF HEARING

Notice is hereby given that a hearing will be held in-person and electronically before the Freeborn County Board of Adjustments at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, December 15th, 2021, at the Freeborn County Environmental Services Office, 2020 Pioneer Trail, Albert Lea, Minnesota, to consider a variance request by Craig Altman and Joel Reiman allowing for the construction of a 12’ x 24’ utility shed within the required 40’ front-yard setback, on the following described property, owned by Craig Altman and Joel Reiman;

Parcel ID 13.060.0110

22345 733rd Avenue

Albert Lea, MN 56007

This request would be initiated by the Board of Adjustments in accordance with the Freeborn County Code of Ordinances; Chapter 42, Article XI.

This hearing will also be using video-conferencing software authorized under Minn. Stat. Section 13D.021, to minimize the risk of exposure to or potential spread of COVID-19. The County welcomes public participation in the local decision-making process and there are several ways your voice can be heard; attend the scheduled hearing in person, submit written comments to the Environmental Services Office at least one hour before the scheduled hearing, or contact the Freeborn County Environmental Services Office for a conference ID to participate in the meeting via phone. You are encouraged to submit written comments to the Board of Adjustments by email at trevor.bordelon@co.freeborn.mn.us.

Trevor Bordelon

Planning and Zoning Administrator

Freeborn County Environmental Services

2020 Pioneer Trail Albert Lea, MN 56007

507-377-5186

Albert Lea Tribune:

Dec. 4, 2021

HEARING