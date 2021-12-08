Heavy snow expected Friday

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Freeborn County and the surrounding area from Friday afternoon through late Friday night as heavy snow is expected to move through the area.

The weather agency is predicting total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible.

Snow is expected to begin across the area late Friday morning and spread eastward. Snow may be heavy at times particularly along the Interstate 90 corridor.

The Weather Service states travel could be difficult with hazardous conditions impacting the evening commute.