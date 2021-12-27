Jay LeRoy Bjornson, age 93, a Park Rapids, Minnesota resident, passed from this life to eternal life on, December 23, 2021 at CHI St Joseph Hospital in Park Rapids, Minnesota.

Jay was born on August 07, 1928, in Manchester, Minnesota to John and Sena (Skie) Bjornson. He married Betty Mae Nelson on January 8, 1950. Jay was employed for 28 years for the Universal Milk Equipment Company. The couple enjoyed their retirement in the Nevis and Park Rapids area. Betty Mae died on December 14, 2018. Since that time Jay has resided at the Heritage Manor. Jay enjoyed fishing and hunting.

He is survived by daughter; Brenda (Mark) Gilbertson of Nevis, Minnesota, Sons; Gary (Sandi) Bjornson of Lagrange, Indiana, and Dan Bjornson of Winona, Minnesota. Five grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Sena, his wife, Betty Mae, Siblings; Bennie, Sammy, Ruth, Lyda, and Sylvia.