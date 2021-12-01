Joel D. Troska

Joel David Troska, age 60, of Alden, MN, passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021 at Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 11 am at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home. Pastor John Mitchem will officiate. Visitation will be held prior to the service on Monday (12/6) from 9am to 11am at Bayview. Joel was born on July 24, 1961 to Raymond and Anne Troska. Joel graduated from Alden High School and spent many years working on and eventually taking over the family farm. Joel had a tremendous work ethic and loved every minute of being on the farm and teaching the kids how to do chores. He also had a love for electronics, specifically collecting and flying drones. Joel also enjoyed cheering on his favorite Minnesota sports teams.

Joel is survived by his children, Matthew (Brooke) Troska of Alden, Lindsay Troska of Alden, and Kari (Steve) Charboneau of Albert Lea; siblings, Ellen Anderson of Brooklyn Park, MN, Michael (Joni) Troska of Ft. Collins, CO, Thomas (friend Amy Martin) Troska of Emmons, MN, and Sara (David) Reindal of Alden; grandchildren, Rylin Troska, Griffin Troska, Mya Westphal, Harper Charboneau, and Henrik Charboneau.

Joel was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Anne; nephew, Nicholas Reindal; and brother-in-law Keith Anderson.