My wife died in my arms this morning, December 22, 2021. Her name was Kimberly Kay Lee (Boles). She was born May 14th, 1969, in Niobrara, Nebraska to a Native American woman and a French man. Her and her sister were later adopted by a loving family from Milford Iowa where she was raised.

Kim led a modest life enjoying, more than anything, just being at home with family. Decorating the house for the season and making pickles or sugar cookies with the grandkids.

She loved having a garden and was meticulous about keeping the weeds out.

Summers were filled with family time sitting around the campfire, making smores’, of course.

She worked for many years as a C.N.A., both in Lake Mills, IA and Lakefield, MN. She took great pride in the work she did but more importantly she gave the people she cared for the dignity and respect they deserved.

Her moral compass was always pointed true north, and her ethics never wavered. She was, and still is, my north star.

When she laughed, and she laughed a lot, and it was with her whole body. When it was really funny, you’d get a snort.

I met Kim while home on leave and after our first date, I knew.

Do I believe in love at first sight, absolutely!

After only four months, half of which was spent with letters and phone calls, we were married 0n June 28th, 1988.

After 33 years of the ups and downs of marriage we ended on a good note, we were happy, and more in love than ever.

Her life was our kids and grandkids, after all what is a person’s legacy but the lives that their children lead, and the memories they share around a campfire.

She is survived by our 4 amazing children and eleven grandchildren.

Our beautiful and oldest daughter Justina Kay Lee and her five handsome boys Isaiah Michael Torres, Jayden John Torres, Gabriel Marcos Torres, Jackson Abraham Torres and Marcel Xavier Torres.

Our second, and equally beautiful daughter, Alexandria Jo Henderson and her amazing husband Nick and their two wonderful children Mason Thomas Henderson and Jaci Jo Henderson.

Our son Michael John Lee (Mikey), to his sisters, our only son and Kim’s stoic hero. His legacy is yet to be written.

Lastly there’s the daughter we let go, with the most unconditional love, and gave her to another family to raise. She was born on Kim’s birthday.

18 years later she came back into our lives, and it made Kim’s heart full again.

Emily Louis Schaut and her amazing husband Scott and their four incredible children, Josephine Jule Schaut, Oliver Wilder Schaut, Turner Lee Schaut and Henry Scott Schaut.

Kim is also survived by three sisters Keri and Byron Buresch of Lakefield, MN, Lori Flewelling of Spirit Lake, IA and Rhonda and Kevin Darling of Lakefield, MN. Father-in law John Haugerud of Northwood, IA. Along with several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her mother Nancy Goring and her father John Boles. Grandparents Elwood and Lucille Cook, Earl Phyllis Boles and her mother-in-law Cathy Jo Haugerud.

Life will go on, but it will never be the same.

Per my wife’s wishes there will be a celebration of life sometime this spring.

Until we meet again.