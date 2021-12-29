Kimiko “Kimmy” Bybee

Kimiko (Kimmy) Erdman-Bybee, 84, passed away peacefully December 28, 2021, at her daughter’s home surrounded by her family.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, December 31, 2021, at 10 am at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home. Pastor John Mitchem will officiate. Burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday, December 30, 2021, from 4 to 6pm at Bayview and 1 hour prior to the service on Friday.

Kimmy was born on November 23, 1937, to Masaji and Ayako Miyazaki in Sasebo City, Japan. At 27, Kimmy married a naval serviceman and came to the United States from Japan earning her citizenship while raising three children. Kimmy married Charles “Chuck” Bybee in November of 1974 and they made their home in Albert Lea.

Kimmy was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Moose Lodge and Elks Lodge. Her hobbies included bowling, playing cards with family and friends, bingo, and ceramics. Kimmy’s other favorite pastimes were crocheting, knitting, sewing, gardening, and enjoying her “vitamins”.

Kimmy is survived by her son Michael D. (Nelda) Erdman; daughters, Teresa (Erdman) Adams and Tammy (Erdman) (Jerred) Jerdee; grandchildren, Phillip Martinez, Joseph (Nicole) Stout II, Nathan Erdman, Misty Rudy, Michael A. (Caitlin) Erdman, Calvin Adams, Carly (Drake) Roche, John Adams, Ethan Jerdee, and Cole Jerdee; and eight great grandchildren.

Kimmy was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three brothers, and many other extended family members and friends.