Letter: Downtown has never looked so bright and busy

Lights twinkling. Decorated windows. Planters bursting with greenery, baubles and bows. The jingle as storefront doors are opening and closing. People bustling down the streets, into the stores and emerging with bags and packages. The downtown and other retail areas of Albert Lea have never looked so bright, festive and busy!

The Main Street Program, Chamber of Commerce and the other community partners have done a wonderful job to bring people to the heart of our city. Our community members, as well as others from the region, are discovering the joys of “shopping local” and “eating local” right here in Albert Lea. Bravo to the shops who are filling their stores with quality clothing for all genders and sizes, artisan-created gift items, educational and fun toys or games, vintage clothing and gifts, beautiful gift items or “just because” gifts that children can purchase for anyone. Restaurants and dining establishments are offering wonderful food and beverages, prepared and served by your friends and neighbors. It brings a community together to meet old friends and make new friends as you enjoy our dining establishments.

We encourage you to shop local this season. Stop in at our stores (and enjoy the luxury of parking right outside their door!). No long check-out lines, friendly smiles and a genuine “Thank you for shopping” are just a few of your rewards. Our local businesses are truly “the gifts beneath our Christmas trees!”

Valerie Kvale

facilitator

Chamber Business Education Collaborative