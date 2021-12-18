Letter: Education should prepare children for the world

I’ve learned there’s an issue in the Alden-Conger School District. Having worked on a project in the area, I get daily updates from Albert Lea Tribune, and was struck by the headline, “Alden-Conger teacher’s teaching material causing controversy” because teaching material doesn’t cause a controversy. People do. People objecting to teaching material do.

I wish people would get as worked up as this over the many cases of child sexual abuse and concern for the many children who experience sexual abuse, and wish that they would work to help them deal with experiences, ward off and report abuse that we know is happening to children. I wish people would get as worked up as this over the many instances of homophobic outing, rage and fear, and concern for the many children who experience that rage and fear, who turn it inward on themselves, and wish people were as active in helping young gay children understand sexual orientation, to ward off and report abuse that we know is directed toward gay children.

Perhaps ask those objecting so fiercely whether they’ve experienced child sexual abuse and/or homophobia; ask them about children in their circle who have been sexually abused, who are gay; and ask them what they’ve done to help and protect children subjected to sexual abuse and homophobia.

We need to focus on assuring “education” prepares children for the world. Hiding, lashing out, denial, and restricting “teaching materials” does just the opposite.

Carol A. Overland

Red Wing