Letter: Harmony Junction dissolving; looking for singers

To the community of Albert Lea:

Last week we had to make a decision to dissolve Harmony Junction because of lacking people to perform and give back to Albert Lea and the surrounding communities the thing we liked to do and that is to sing. The Barbershop society also now has women in the choruses besides the Sweet Adelines. We are keeping our name and asking anybody, women, men, girls, boys —we once had twin boys from Blue Earth who were 11 years old in our chorus. So come one and all and have some fun with us once or twice a month and help us to give back to our hometown what it needs getting back together. We sing all types of songs. It was a hard decision to make as four of us are charter members. If interested to share your voice, please call me at 373-8715.

Les Anderson

Albert Lea