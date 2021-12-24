Letter: Republican legislators need to work on their research skiills

Minnesota Republican state legislator Peggy Bennett (District 27A) wrote a letter dated Dec. 8 to the boss of some Minnesota health care workers, challenging the employer’s requirements for employees getting vaccinated and wearing masks, and threatening to refuse to support future state funding for this clinic. Thirty-seven other Republican state legislators added their signatures to the letter.

The letter may be found at:

https://www.house.leg.state.mn.us/goppdf/KjjzzR9JvE2GyqQV2Nc_eA.pdf

The letter was addressed to Dr. Gianrico Farrugia, CEO and president of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

In an interview about the letter, author Bennett’s answers to questions reflected that the letter was based on anecdotal information rather than statistics and science.

This is so sad. First, party members of the supposed party of less government, in their roles as government representatives, decided to interfere in the business of Minnesota’s largest employer.

Second, these legislators demonstrated that they do not understand that the Mayo Clinic, like most employers in Minnesota, is not democratic; it is autocratic. The leaders have to make decisions that they feel are best for the company, including its employees and, in this case, its patients. The Mayo Clinic employs 71,350 in all its locations and sees more than 1 million patients from around the world every year.

Third and foremost, these 38 Republicans decided to challenge the world’s most renowned experts in medicine on their stand on a medical issue. When faced with a serious medical condition, how many people consult the Republicans in the Minnesota State House of Representatives rather than the Mayo Clinic?

I suggest that these Republicans work on their research skills. They should begin by reading about the Dunning-Kruger effect.

Kevin Carpenter

St. Cloud