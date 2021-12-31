Letter: States should decide voting rules, not the feds

Democrats are trying to pass the nearly 600 page “Freedom to Vote” bill, which represents a major overhaul of federal voting policies. How can there be the need to have 600 pages on how to vote? This is in response to states that have voting requirements that the Democrats do not like. They want to make mail-in voting legal in every state. So they will mail out millions of ballots. Will the voting list be 100% updated? Will they go to illegal immigrants? Will there be any way to know if they are delivered to the voter? Will there be a way to verify they are returned properly?

I want Minnesota to decide the voting rules, not the feds!

Russel Tordoff

Glenville