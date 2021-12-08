Letter: What’s really happening in the country

Apparently I am a “racist — white supremacist” because I am Caucasian, a conservative Constitutionalist and free enterprise capitalist. I make no apologies!

Race should play no role in one’s ability to succeed. In-spite of race baiters like Al Sharpton and Jessie Jackson, the country was making great progress toward healing the racial divide that has plagued this country for generations. Then Barack Obama rose to power playing the race card at every opportunity. Obama could have build a lasting legacy by bringing the races together; instead he used his position to incite radical racism.

While race remains an issue, the real problem is culture. There are two basic cultures in this country.

There’s the old fashioned “can-do” American culture that believes in individual responsibility, self sufficiency, hard work, education, marriage, family, thrift, religion, is law-abiding, forgiving, supports his/her community and is a proud American.

Then there is the “you owe me” culture that believes everything should be free, promotes racism, supports civil disobedience, abortion, gangs, crime, rioting, looting, illegal immigration, drugs, welfare and are angry anti Americans.

The “can-do” culture is far superior to the “you owe me” culture. It’s nothing to do with race or white supremacy, it’s a cultural superiority. It doesn’t matter what color you are, its the lifestyle you choose.

The goals of FDR’s “New Deal” and LBJ’s “Great Society” were to lift the poor out of poverty. These programs were the genesis of the “you owe me” culture. They utterly failed to accomplish their goals and destroyed the Black family in the process. The result is hundreds of thousands of angry, young Black men raised without a father figure to guide them. Gangs have replaced family. Generations have been enslaved by social welfare programs.

Despite the trillions invested, the poor are still with us. Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan will accomplish nothing but enslave a new generation of Americans to government handouts.

However, there is a third dangerous culture, I label it the “intelligentsia culture,” consisting of primarily of college professors and government bureaucrats who consider themselves to be elite experts and superior to the common citizen. In reality, these are some of the dumbest, most useless individuals I have ever met. Few could survive outside of academia or government. Most have never run a successful business, made a payroll or risked their life savings to accomplish a lifelong dream. They sit in their ivory towers advising citizens to trust them and let big government take care of them.

The “intelligentsia culture” is responsible for the “woke”and “counter culture” philosophies that are destroying our history, developed and introduced “Critical Race Theory” into our schools, leads the “LGBTQ” movement that is promoting transgender sex in our schools, and supports the concept that allows transgender boys in girls restrooms and showers and allows them to compete in girls sports. They are the leaders of Black Lives Matter and Antifa. They indoctrinate our youth in their socialist/communism dogma and predominately anti American.

Don Sorensen

Albert Lea