Letter: Who really invaded the Capitol Jan. 6?

Have you been watching Fox News lately? They claim all those invaders of our capitol on Jan. 6 weren’t Trump supporters. If you saw the reruns on the attack then you witnessed every other invader was wearing a red cap. You also saw Trump order his followers to go to the Capitol and do all the destruction they could. He said he would be there when they got there. He lied. He never showed up. This was never shown on Fox News. That’s why those Trumpsters say it isn’t so. They estimate there to be about 475 invaders on the Capitol. There was a minister in a church who got all his Trump supporters in that church to go to the Capitol and invade it that day. I find it hard to believe that there are so many weak-minded people in this country who would do this to this country. Fox News wants people to believe that they weren’t all Trumpsters. I will bet a dollar to a donut that there wasn’t one out of that 475 that voted for Biden. If they would find someone that says he did I would demand a lie detector test. Yet, people keep watching Fox News. It is obvious that these people don’t have a mind of their own. They need Fox News to tell them how and what to think. It’s almost unbelievable, but some of these weak-minded Trumpsters would vote for Trump again if he runs. It’s hard to believe that there are so many people who can’t see that Trump is a egotistical narcissist. I predicted in a letter to the editor that if Trump lost the election we would have give him an eviction notice to get him out of there. He hasn’t admitted he lost the election yet. For those people who want President Biden to do something big. He can’t do anything bigger than he already has done. He got Trump out of the White House. Now remember. I never said most of the things I said I said. But remember I said this. I am still bragging. I didn’t vote for Trump.

Wayne Thorson

Albert Lea