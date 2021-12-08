Linda Beth Johnson, 62, died peacefully Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with family at her bedside and her cat, Maggie, nestling with her. She died at her Mankato, MN home due to complications of Covid.

Linda was born on Aug. 18, 1959 in Worthington, MN to Veryl and Jane Johnson. She graduated from Worthington Senior High School and Mankato State University.

For 35 years, Linda touched the lives of thousands of young students with her kindness and patience as a teacher at Lamar Elementary School in Harlingen, TX. She retired in 2017 and in 2020 moved to Mankato, Minn., to be closer to family.

Diagnosed with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis at age 6 months, Linda endured a lifetime of pain, medical procedures and medications with courage, dignity and optimism.

She is survived by her sisters, Deborah (John) Peterson, Albert Lea, MN and Nancy (John) Cross, St. Peter, MN, and brothers, Charles Johnson, Tucson, AZ and Steven (Jan) Johnson, Hill City, SD and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents. A private family service will be held at a future date.

The Mankato Mortuary is handling arrangements.