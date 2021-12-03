Linda G. Jacobson

Linda Gail Jacobson, age 73, of Albert Lea, passed away on November 27, 2021.

Linda was born on December 16, 1947 to Irvin and Margaret Jacobson in Albert Lea, MN. She was baptized and confirmed at 1st Lutheran Church, Glenville, MN. Linda graduated from Glenville high school. She married Richard Duncan in 1972 and later on divorced.

Linda lived in Owatonna for many years and worked at Federated Insurance doing key punch and data entry.

She is survived by her loving family, Phillip (Patricia) Jacobson, Diane (Andrew) Knutson, Jim (Tricia) Wrobel, Alexander Wrobel, Emma Wrobel, Audrey Wrobel, Heidi Roepke, Derrick Tetzman, Jodi Tell, Erik Hanson, Christopher Jacobson and Katie Sternke.

Linda is preceded in death by her parents, Irvin and Margaret Jacobon and sister, Louise Tetzman.

Funeral Service 1pm, Monday, December 6, 2021 at Bonnerup Funeral Home, Albert Lea, MN with visitation beginning at 12pm.

Special thanks to St. John’s Knutson Place for their loving care of Linda.