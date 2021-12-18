Live United: Celebrate the holiday season with a little extra sparkle

Live United by Erin Haag

A reader called me yesterday, inquiring about my home and family. They remembered that I live in rural Freeborn County and was concerned about us. I was so touched by their concern, and I’m here to reassure you that all is well for my home and family after that storm. I was asked, “What does United Way do in times such as this?” The answer is that we stand ready to help how we can, but we’re not the front-liners. The Freeborn County Emergency Management team has emergency response down to a science. They are very aware of our capabilities, things we have to offer, and Emergency Manager Director Rich Hall knows how to get ahold of me. I trust that he’d call me if there was a need that wasn’t being met. In the meantime, we applaud the emergency team response, the tree companies working overtime, the rallying of community members and neighbors getting out there and helping.

Turning to celebrations, we delayed the Sparkle Holiday Light Contest by a couple of days. Contestants needed time to put up their lights after taking them down in preparation for the storm. Voting will start this Saturday evening, with maps available around town, online and on our social media page. We’ll also have a folder on our door that you can access after hours. Look for us at 2610 Y.H. Hanson Ave., south side of the building, dead center. It’s a smaller group of contestants this year, but that’s OK. Many people shared that they are overworked, overtired and overstressed. Some shared with me that they didn’t sign up this year, but they look forward to touring the lights and want to participate next year.

So, to celebrate this season, tour the lights at: 3501 Hoeger Lane, 1325 Eastgate Road, 2020 Brookside Drive, 1205 Martin Road, 210 Willamor Road, 807 S. Third Ave., and 1901 S. Shore Drive. I hope you’ll take the time to vote — or even if you choose not to vote, write a nice note to the participants to share how you enjoyed their lights. One gentleman shared yesterday that his favorite part is when a van pulls up in front of his house, the sliding door open and little faces are peering out of the van to take in his display.

You’ll be able to vote at the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau at 132 N. Broadway. They’re open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can also vote at the United Way office. Dec. 20 and 22, office hours are from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.. Dec. 27 through 30, office hours are from 9 a.m. to noon. We will be closed for the holiday on Friday, Dec. 24, and Friday, Dec. 31. We’ll have the fun ballot box for you to place your vote in.

If you’re tech savvy, you can also vote online. Just text Sparkle21 to 44-321 and you’ll get a link to donate/vote. Each vote costs a dollar, and there’s no limit on votes. The contestant who raises the most money to help support our nonprofits in the area is the one that wins the prize!

We hope everyone has a little fun doing this, and helps raise a little money as well.

An update on our community needs. I’m happy to report that many of the needs have been met. Our last distribution is on Tuesday, Dec. 21, from 3:30-6:30 p.m. After that, we will be moving to the referral system only — which truly lasts all year long. Looking for specific needs to fill? We know that we are low on stock in snowpants, age/size 5-12, and men’s medium and large coats. Waterproof gloves are also a big need — very critical to be able to get those. While the boxes around town will start being picked up over the next few weeks, you can always donate at our office. It’s very easy to give to us — I’ve come home to find bags on my porch, or even gone to a chiropractor’s appointment to find a bag waiting for me. As we move into the later half of the season, we accept only the warmer, waterproof items as our most critical need. We will keep updating our website for community needs throughout the year, whether it’s winter gear, a miscellaneous item that we discovered a family needs or something else. We’re happy to connect people with resources the best we can. Questions? Call us at 507-373-8670.

Wishing you and your family the joy of the holiday season. Please go out and enjoy some of our Sparkle!



Erin Haag is the executive director of the United Way of Freeborn County.