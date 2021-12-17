Albert Lea police, school officials reassure parents on social media threats

Albert Lea police and Albert Lea High School officials reassured students and parents Friday that they remain vigilant about rumors circulating on social media warning of shooting and bomb threats at schools across the country.

“School administration and the Albert Lea Police Department have fully investigated all threats and have determined the school to be a safe place for our students and staff,” said a message sent out to high school parents Friday morning.

Albert Lea Deputy Chief of Police Darren Hanson said there have been no threats specific to Albert Lea and Freeborn County.

The department received a couple reports that they followed up on, and when they did it was clear that it was part of the situation taking place across the nation surrounding posts on TikTok.

Hanson said the department became aware of the national threats Monday and have been monitoring them since, also getting information from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

The message from the high school said safety remains the top priority.

The online threats led to school closures on Friday across the country, including in Lakeville and Farmington in Minnesota.