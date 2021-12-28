Lowell William Attig, age 78, of Twin Lakes, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on December 26, 2021.

Lowell was born on August 30, 1943 to Ernie and Iris Attig in Albert Lea, MN. Lowell worked at Streaters for over 40 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ernie and Iris Attig; brothers, Howard and Lyle Attig and sisters, Eva Mae Hanson and Carolyn Thompson; nephew, Jason Attig.

Lowell is survived by his wife, Katherine; children, Shavell (Scott) Pansch and Valerie (Brad) Johnson; grandchildren, Alissa Tweed, Brent (Jill) Tweed, Rayce Evenson, Miranda Evenson and Garett Evanson; great-grandchildren, Aaliyah Vandiver, Tylee Jackson, Seven Hurd and Brennyn Tweed; sister, Cheryl (Dennis) Lein; and numerous cousins and nephews.

A private immediate family service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Bonnerup Funeral Home, Albert Lea, MN. Live streaming will be available on Bonnerup Funeral Home’s website.

In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association.