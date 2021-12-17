Mark C. Peterson

Mark Carl Peterson, 74, of Albert Lea, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at 11am at United Methodist Church, Albert Lea, MN. Pastor John Mitchem will officiate. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021, from 4 to 7pm at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home and 1 hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. A private interment will be held at Mansfield Township Cemetery at a later date.

Mark was born on February 20, 1947, to Elwood and Viola (Eiserman) Peterson in Albert Lea. He graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1965. On December 11, 1975, Mark married LaCinda (Cindy) Mattson.

Mark had a life-long love for cars. His career and friendships were built from this. He was proud and considered himself to be fortunate to have so many friendships that spanned his lifetime. Mark enjoyed many car shows and Corvette trips with Cindy and his friends. He enjoyed all the travels taken with Cindy. His children and grandchildren were everything to him. Mark was so proud of them all and everything they did.

Mark is survived by his wife, Cindy; children, Sara (Jesse) Rooney, Chad (Lisa) Peterson, Dean (Sadie) Solem; grandchildren, Easton, Ryland and Camden Rooney; Claire, Norah and Lane Peterson, and Kade and Mason Solem, and extended family and many friends.

Mark is preceded in death by his parents, father and mother in-law, and close friends and family.