Mary Ingbritsen, age 90 of Northfield, passed away with family by her side on Sunday evening, December 19, 2021, at the Care Center of the Northfield Retirement Community.

Mary Kathryn Haugan Ingbritsen was born September 12, 1931, Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Randolph and Kathryn (Knudson) Haugan. In January 1953, Mary married Keith Ingbritsen of Albert Lea, MN, and in the spring of that year they graduated from St. Olaf College. Keith graduated from Officer Candidate School and received a commission into the Navy shortly after, and his military service took them to Hawaii for several years. Keith’s career then took the family to Trenton, New Jersey and Yardley, Pennsylvania. Mary was an art teacher and later a substitute in the public schools, and later she worked at New Jersey Manufacturers Insurance Company in West Trenton, NJ. In the summertime, they enjoyed returning to Minnesota to visit family, and later spent time at a cabin on a small lake in Wallingford, Vermont. In their later retirement, Mary and Keith returned to Northfield in 2007.

Mary is survived by four children: Mark Steven (Jane) of Elizabethville, PA, Kathryn Ann (Thomas Hunt) of Onalaska, WI, Paul Keith (Sherry) of Bradenton, FL, Randolph Eric (Ellieen) of Yardley, PA; 7 grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren and step-great-grand-children. She was preceded in death by her husband Keith in 2015.

Mary’s family thanks the excellent caregivers at the Care Center, especially during the Covid pandemic.

Funeral services will be on Thursday, December 30th at 11 am at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Northfield. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Masks are required. Interment will be in Oaklawn Cemetery, Northfield.

To view the service livestream please visit www.stjohnsnorthfield.org after 10:45AM.

www.northfieldfuneral.com