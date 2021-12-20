Mayo Clinic Health System reaches COVID-19 therapy milestone

Mayo Clinic Health System on Monday announced it had reached a milestone of infusing its 10,000th patient with monoclonal antibodies in the fight against COVID-19. To date, 20,000 infusions have been performed across all Mayo Clinic locations including Arizona and Florida.

Monoclonal antibody therapy is used to prevent severe disease and death due to COVID-19.

Mayo Clinic has one of the most robust monoclonal antibody programs in the country, and the program has strongly contributed to the state of Minnesota’s public health and ability to confront the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.

“We are proud to be at the forefront of transforming care and providing monoclonal antibody treatments to our patients. Most of them reside in our more rural communities, some with populations as small as 3,500 residents,” said Prathibha Varkey, president of Mayo Clinic Health System. “We know this lifesaving treatment has reduced the number of patients requiring hospitalization for severe disease and ultimately has helped improve patient outcomes. This is especially relevant, as Mayo Clinic hospitals have been operating at or near capacity for months. In recent weeks, we have seen increases in the number of patients with COVID-19 needing care, and that number is expected to remain elevated.”

Monoclonal antibodies are drugs that consist of one (mono-) neutralizing antibody copied (cloned) in a lab that helps to decrease the amount of virus circulating in the body. Patients as young as 12 who meet criteria and are considered high-risk for developing severe disease are eligible to receive monoclonal antibody therapy. The therapy is administered by IV, which can be done on an outpatient basis.

Earlier this year, Mayo Clinic researchers concluded that, based on real-world data, monoclonal antibodies help patients avoid hospitalization when administered early on before the disease progresses. Additional Mayo Clinic research has shown up to 70% reduction in hospitalization.

Monoclonal antibody infusions have been given at Mayo Clinic in Rochester and these Mayo Clinic Health System locations:

Albert Lea

Austin

Mankato

New Prague

Red Wing

Fairmont

Cannon Falls

Barron, Wisconsin

Bloomer, Wisconsin

Eau Claire, Wisconsin

La Crosse, Wisconsin

“Throughout the pandemic, our staff have continued to put the needs of patients first,” said Robert Albright Jr., D.O., regional vice president of Mayo Clinic Health System in southeast Minnesota. “Providing easy availability of this cutting edge treatment in our rural communities is just one way we are delivering innovative care and added convenience to our neighbors, families and loved ones to keep them healthy and prevent hospitalization.”

Mayo Clinic Health System serves 600,000 patients in its geographic service areas. Approximately 66% of Mayo Clinic Health System patients live in rural communities in Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin.