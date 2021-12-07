Merlene (Mattson) Keeler, age 87 of Minnetonka, MN passed away on December 1, 2021. Born in Clarks Grove, MN, she was the daughter of the late Arvid and Inga (Jensen) Mattson and the adoring wife of 67 years to William (Bill) Keeler.

In addition to her loving husband, Merlene is survived by her daughter, Dianne Keeler Bruce (Sam), son Mark Keeler (Idy), grandchildren Madeleine Bruce McGinn, (Tom), Sydney and Samantha Keeler, Josiah & Zachery Keeler. Brothers Tom (Melodee), Paul (Robyn), Sven (Cherie). Nieces and Nephews, Susan (Mattson) Duncan, Brian Mattson, Suzanne Ildstad, Michael Pralle, Debbie Hambel, Geoff & Jerry Thorson, Krister, Anders, Egan, Alrik, Abby, Jennifer, Sara, and Matthew Mattson and many grand nieces and nephews. She is pre-deceased by her sons, Stephen and Michael, and brother Clare.

She enjoyed spending time with her loving family. Merlene and Bill were inseparable. They did everything together through their 67 years of marriage. Merlene was a member of the Excelsior Methodist Church and was a Rebekah member of the International Association of Rebekah Assemblies. She enjoyed gardening and nature.

Services will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Excelsior United Methodist Church 881 Third Ave Excelsior, MN. Visitation 1 hour before service and burial at the Woodside Cemetery Shorewood, MN following luncheon at the church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum or Excelsior United Methodist Church-cemetery fund in her memory. For directions and more information, please visit Huber Funeral & Cremation Servies, Excelsior

