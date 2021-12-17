Mildred “Millie” Westland, 81, of Hayward, MN passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at her home with loved ones present.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, December 20, 2021, at 2pm at Hayward Lutheran Church, Hayward, MN. Pastor Josh Enderson will officiate. Burial will be at the Hayward Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, December 19, 2021, from 4pm to 6pm at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.

Mildred “Millie” Josephine (Schroeder) Westland was born August 28, 1940, in Albert Lea to Elmer and Lois (Manges) Schroeder. Millie grew up and attended school in the Albert Lea area. On May 23, 1959, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Dale Westland. Together they made their home and raised their family in the Hayward, MN area.

Along with being a homemaker, Millie worked as the church secretary at Hayward Lutheran and managed the apartments in Hayward. She took on many sewing jobs for people and served as an election judge for the Village of Hayward for many years. Millie worked many hours providing care for her grandchildren – a “job” that brought her much joy. You could always find Millie in a crowd by her beautiful white hair.

Millie was a member of Hayward Lutheran Church and various quilt clubs at the Calico Hutch in Hayward. She enjoyed quilting, baking, crocheting, vegetable gardening, canning, and flower gardening. Millie entered many of her blankets, quilts, and canned goods at the county fair winning several grand champion ribbons. Millie and Dale were members of the Grapevine Twist Square Dance Club. They enjoyed the group and dancing events the club performed at over the years.

Millie is survived by her husband of 62 years, Dale; children, Gary (Chris) Westland, Cindy (Devon) Wriedt, Cheryl (Kevin) Davis, Tom (Stacey) Westland; grandchildren, Amanda (Colin) Wilson, Adam (Amy) Westland, Tim (Amanda Nelson) Westland, Vickie (Jim) Trouten, Brandi (Scott) Bunkelman, Jared (Nicole) Wriedt, Tyler Westland, Eric Westland, Jorden Westland, Laurel (Jared) Larson; great grandchildren, Hannah Wilson, Logan Wilson, Ellie Westland, Evie Westland, Nora Trouten, Lliam Trouten, Lincoln Bunkelman, Brooklyn Bunkelman, and Baby Girl Wriedt on the way; siblings Margaret Hagen, LaVerne Schroeder (Noemi Abrego Herrara), and Vernon Schroeder; brother and sisters-in-law, Paul (Min) Westland, Dorris Sletten, Ramona Bentzen, Virginia Plantage, and Janet (Ted) Thorson.

Millie is preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Lois Schroeder; brothers Charles (Chuck) Schroeder, and Howard Schroeder, brothers-in-law, Paul Hagen, Milt Sletten, Ray Bentzen, and Ed Plantage.

The happiness she created lives forever.